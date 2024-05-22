KP Governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday chaired the 12th Senate meeting of Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) here at the governor house.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad Barkwal, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, officers of Department of Higher Education, Department of Agriculture, Department of Finance and Establishment, representatives of Higher Education Commission and other representatives of the Senate were also present in the meeting.

The meeting approved the promotion of current Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht as Professor in Personal Grade 22 unanimously.

In the meeting, the agenda of the proposed amendments in the University Statutes by the Committee of the University Syndicate was handed over to the Senate Sub-Committee and directed to submit a report on the proposed amendments to the Senate by June 25.

The senate also approved award tenure to six TTS professors of the university, minutes of the seventh session of the university.

The annual plan work of the university 2023-24 was handed over to the Senate sub-committee for revision according to the annual budget of the university.

The meeting also approved giving the status of emeritus professor to the current and former vice-chancellors of the university.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the role of Agricultural University in agricultural research was important, adding that the AUP would have to contribute to the development of the province through its education and research.

Kundi emphasised on the provision of education to the students according to the demand and challenges of the current age.

He directed the university administration to pay special attention to innovative research to make the province self-sufficient in the agricultural sector.

Kundi condoles Iranian President Raisi’s death

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the Iran’s Consulate General here and condoled with the First Consul Hussain Maliki over martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries in helicopter crash incident.

The Governor expressed regret and condolences on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Iranian First Consul on the tragic accident.

He prayed patience for the bereaved families of the martyrs, the Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and others to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi said that the people of the entire country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were mourning and saddened over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his associates.

Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday visited Consulate General Office and offered condolence over the sad demise of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi.

Talking to Consulate General, Peshawar Mayor said that President Ebrahim Raisi was a visionary leader and a renowned scholar.

He said that we share the grief of Iran people and express condolence to bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

He also praised the contributions of Iranian President for strengthening the Muslims and prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed souls in eternal abode with peace.