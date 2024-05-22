KP ministers visits Swabi colleges, varsities

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi and Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah visited various universities and colleges in district Swabi on Tuesday.

The ministers visited University of Swabi, Women University of Swabi, Government Girls’ College of Management Sciences, and Government Degree College Kotha Swabi.

Meena Khan expressed his anger over slow construction work on the hostels of Swabi University and issued directives to the concerned authorities to complete the construction work by December this year. He further issued directives that if the construction work is not completed till December, the contractor of the hostels to be blacklisted. During their visits both the ministers were briefed on the universities and colleges administrative affairs, BS programmes, various disciplines while issues and challenges being faced by universities and colleges also brought into the notice of provincial ministers.

On the occasion, Meena Khan said that the university should also focus on other sources for increasing of university resources apart from the students’ fees. He said strengthening of Quality Assurance Cell and promotion of research work is the top priority.

The minister urged that the university faculty to pay special attention to the provision of quality education. The minister was given a detailed briefing on their visit to Women University of Swabi. He assured that the regular Vice-Chancellor of the University would be appointed very soon.