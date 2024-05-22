Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Lawyers boycott courts over FIR against colleague

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday to protest the registration of an FIR against lawyer Ali Zaman Advocate.

Ali Zaman also addressed a gathering, claiming that the FIR was politically motivated and demanded its dismissal. The strike, called by the KP Bar Council, disrupted judiciary work as lawyers abstained from appearing in court. KP Bar Council Vice-Chairman Sadiq Ali Mohmand condemned the FIR, stating it was illegal and unconstitutional. He emphasised that the bar council supported Ali Zaman and urged the provincial government to dismiss the case. He noted that no lawyer participated in court proceedings in Peshawar or other parts of the province.

