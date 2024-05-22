Lt Gen Nigar Johar receives 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award

Lt. General Nigar Johar on Wednesday received the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024.

The Bint-e-Hawa Forum (BHF) hosted the 3rd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards 2024 at the Monal Marquee Cantt.

The event was a grand celebration recognizing the outstanding achievements of talented women. A total of 35 awards were distributed across 10 categories, highlighting the diverse contributions of these remarkable individuals.

In the Healthcare and Social Work category, honorees included Dr. Tahira Nishtar, Dr. Nazli, Hasina Zahoor, and Ms. Mahvesh Ali Khan.

The Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship category recognized Qurat-ul-Ain, Fanagis Azim, Sidra Farooqi, and Saima Mehboob for their efforts. The Sports category celebrated the accomplishments of Salma Marwat, Mahnoor Ali, Hadi Kamal, and Husna.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Shabina Ayaz, Tabassum Adnan, and Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.

In the Journalism and Freelancing category, Meena Shams, Nadia Saboohi, Muskan Safi, Wagma Feroz, and Khalida Niaz were honored.

Awards for Extraordinary Talent went to Huda Sethi, Mehreen Ishfaq, Spogmay Mahsood, and Madiha Salman.

The Education and Literature category saw recognition for Dr. Shahida Sardar, Malghalara Bakhtiar, and Ms. Bushra Ahmad.

The Social Activist and IT category highlighted the work of Kiran Nabila, Zunaira Rehman, Nadia Qureshi, Staish Ansar, and Sadia Farooq from DHA Marketing.

Additionally, the Bank of Khyber honored Madiha Kamran (BOK Area Manager Lahore), Nida Jamal (BOK Relationship Manager Mardan Complex Branch), and Kashmala Zaman (K S Dining).

This event showcased the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across various fields, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence.

Fauziah Mehmood commended the efforts of BHF and expressed her commitment to supporting similar initiatives in the future.

The CEO of BHF, Alamzeb, shared his vision of empowering young talents and creating a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation.