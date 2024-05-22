Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Malir Expressway will be opened from Qayyumabad to the Airport by the end of this year, while the development work from the Airport to Kathore will be completed by next August. He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) led by MNA Syed Aminul Haque. He said that after opening of the Lyari Expressway and Malir Expressway, the traffic in Karachi will be managed in a better way.

The Mayor Karachi said that heavy traffic should be transferred to the Lyari Expressway, as the structure of the Lyari Expressway is suitable for this heavy traffic. The Mayor of Karachi also asked the MQM-P members to join us in getting the Karachi package so that the development projects of Karachi can be completed on time.

Mayor Karachi said that the K-IV project should be completed soon to overcome the water shortage in Karachi. He said that the Fire Brigade Department is under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and will remain so, and efforts will be made to upgrade it. He said that the purpose of linking Rescue 1122 is to provide facilities to the citizens. The Sindh government will be approached for the payment of retired officers and employees’ dues, and it is expected that this issue will be resolved on a priority basis, he said. He said that the employees will be promoted on merit basis without political affiliation, and for this, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee will be called soon. The Mayor Karachi said that they will act on the KMC’s schedule of establishment, but will also have to work according to the policy given by the Sindh government. After the meeting, MNA Syed Aminul Haque, the head of the delegation, told the media that the meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere, and it is necessary to work together for the betterment of Karachi. The reservations regarding KMC were presented to the Mayor of Karachi, and he assured us of resolving the issues.

Syed Aminul Haque said that some proposals have come from the Mayor of Karachi, and we welcome them. Wherever there is a matter of city’s betterment and public interest, we will stand with the People’s Party. He said that the Mayor of Karachi has assured us that he will make progress soon regarding the employment of the heirs of deceased officers and employees under the deceased quota. The Mayor of Karachi said that there is no obstacle in this regard, and he has provided jobs to 32 people under the deceased quota in the past few days, which have been given entirely to the heirs.” He said that the meetings will be continued and we will also meet the chief minister of Sindh for the rights of Karachi.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, Provincial Assembly Member Abdul Wasim, Labour Division Incharge Arshad, Joint Incharge Nadeem Khan, KMC Labour Division Incharge Muhammad Kamran, and others were part of the MQM-P delegation.

Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Mayor’s spokesperson for political affairs Karamullah Wasasi, Deputy Parliamentary leader of PPP in city council Dil Muhammad, and Jaman Darwan were also present in the meeting.