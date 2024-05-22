Man kills brother over land dispute

SARGODHA - A man killed his younger brother over property dispute in Mitha Tiwana police limits on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said that Sajjad Ali, resident of Chak No 23 MB, had a dispute with his brother Irshad Ali over the distribution of land. On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter. In a fit of rage, Sajjad allegedly shot dead his brother and fled. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Food points fined over violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team imposed hefty fines on various food outlets over poor arrangements and unhygienic food selling in various areas of district Mianwali here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the food safety team checked various food points including hotels, grocery store, meat, milk shops and sweets shops and imposed a fine of Rs121,000 on food points over multiple violations.

During checking of various vehicles at entry and exit routes of the city, the food safety team checked 6,521 litres of milk as well. The PFA also discarded 07-kg various unhygienic eatable items, 01-kg tea leaflets, 28-kg china salt, 03-spices and 25-liter of substandard beverages on the spot.

Man held over prank call

Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a prank/fake call of dacoity on 15 police emergency service. The police said that Muhammad Yar, resident of Sillanwali, made a phone call to the Sillanwali police that some outlaws had committed a dacoity in his street. The police reached the spot and during investigation it came into light that the call of dacoity was fake. The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.

price control magistrates Performance reviewed

A meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan was held here on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq, assistant commissioners of all tehsils and price magistrates participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider said that providing relief to people was the first priority of the Punjab government.

The DC ordered the price control magistrates to visit the shops and business centers for regular inspection and ensure sale of essential commodities as per government rates.