Man shot dead, wife, son injured by relative in Kabirwala

In Kabirwala, a tragic incident unfolded as a man was fatally shot and two others, a woman and a child, sustained injuries near police station Bara Meel Jhang Road Mouza Mastpur. The victim, Muhammad Hasan, was returning from Kabirwala tehsil court with his wife Abida Bibi and their 7-year-old son Imran when Noman Haider, the deceased’s brother-in-law, alongwith two unidentified individuals, opened fire with a 30 bore pistol. Hasan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Abida Bibi and Imran were wounded.

Authorities including the SDPO Kabirwala and SHO swiftly responded, initiating legal proceedings as per protocol. The deceased’s body and the injured have been transported to THQ Kabirwala for further action. Intensified efforts are underway, under the directive of the DPO, to apprehend the perpetrators through blockade and search operations.