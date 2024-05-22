MC organizes awareness walk regarding ‘Saaf Suthra’ Punjab cleanliness campaign

Rawalpindi - Municipal Corporation (MC) Rawalpindi on the directives of Secretary Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmed Mian here on Tuesday organized an awareness walk regarding ‘Saaf Suthra’ Punjab cleanliness campaign.

A rally was taken out from MC office to Liaquat Bagh under the leadership of Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab, Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum. A large number of officers from various departments, business community, journalists and citizens participated in the awareness walk.

Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum said that as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, an awareness walk was organized to further strengthen the ‘Saaf Suthra’ Punjab Cleanliness Campaign, adding, to make the Rawalpindi city clean and beautiful, along with the government institutions, the public will also have to play their full role.

The aim of the awareness walk is to promote environmental friendliness, Dr. M. Abdullah Tabasim added.

A clean environment is essential to prevent many diseases including dengue, Chief Officer MC, Imran Ali said adding, a clean environment could protect the citizens from various diseases.

All possible steps are being taken to make the city zero waste, Imran Ali added.