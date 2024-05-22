MD of Small Industries Corporation, Azad Kashmir visits TDAP

KARACHI - The managing director and divisional officer, Small Industries Corporation, Azad Kashmir visited TDAP Mirpur office the other day. The MD Small Industries Corporation (AJK) has informed that SIC will formally inaugurate the SIC’s office and display center at Mirpur at the end of May or in the first week of June. The SIC is planning to organize Handicrafts Exhibition at the inaugural as well. The managing director, SIC, AJK has desired to carry out promotional activities jointly with TDAP. They have requested for TDAP’s support in the matter. The Director, TDAP, Mirpur (AJK) has informed the SIC official regarding the promotional activities proposed by the TDAP’s Mirpur under the current ABP-2023-24 and the upcoming ABP-2024-25.