Moral Decay of Party Cadres

PPP workers blocked Johi-Dadu Road for an entire day on May 5, 2024, demanding the release of their colleague and action against the SHO of Johi for arresting their party worker. The fact of the matter is that the current SHO took strict action against rampant robberies, drug, and gambling dens. Opponents allege that the majority of the local rank and file from the ruling party are opposing the police official because they support these criminal mafias.

It is most unfortunate that the PPP workers and leaders, who have a legacy of struggling against undemocratic forces and standing with the downtrodden, have degenerated to the extent that they are now working at cross purposes. The new party cadres are seen supporting criminals, encroachers, blackmailers, hoarders, and others involved in anti-social activities.

Most lamentably, the top leadership is silent on the degradation and decay of the party cadres, and no one is ready to take notice. The old committed and dedicated workers and leaders have been sidelined, leaving the field open for new entrants who contribute significantly to the collapse of the governance system and the destruction of institutions.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.