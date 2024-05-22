Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Music competition held in Mianwali

Agencies
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SARGODHA   -   A music competition by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha division was held at Mianwali district. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of 36 contestants, including two women and 34 men, participated in the competition. The contestants sang various folk and film songs as Muhammad Abdullah got the first position, Shumail Khan clinched second and Mohsin Bilal got third position in the competition. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mianwali Salman Ahmad Loon was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. The competition at divisional level would be held on May 23 and provincial level competition would be held on June 22 in Lahore.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024