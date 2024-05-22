NA speaker profoundly grieved over Raisi’s death

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sadness and extended his deepest condolences to the people of Iran over unfortunate demise of the President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and other distinguished dignitaries, in the helicopter crash. In a letter addressed to Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conveyed his heartfelt sympathies, stating, “The news of this heartbreaking incident has deeply saddened the entire global community. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran during this period of immense grief. The loss of such eminent leaders is not only a tremendous loss for the people of Iran but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.” Reflecting on the significant contributions of the deceased leaders, Sadiq remarked, “We mourn the departure of visionary leaders who dedicated their lives to the service of their country and Muslim world. Their loss is irreparable, and our thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families and Iranian nation as they navigate through this tragedy.”

Sadiq, while recalling the recent visit of late President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. “His visit was a testament to our shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he said.

As a mark of respect and in honoring the legacy of the late leaders, Sadiq called for reaffirming the commitment to advancing the cause of peace, unity, and cooperation among Muslim nations. “May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may Allah grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation during these testing times,” he concluded.