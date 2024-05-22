Nasir Shah for protection of miners during heat stroke

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has issued instructions for the protection of miners during expected heat stroke.

According to statement, the minister said protective measures should be ensured for all miners to prevent heat stroke. He asked all companies working in Thar coal should adopt preventive measures to save miners from effects of the scorching heat. He said that the lives of miners are very important to us as workers are the backbone of mining industry.