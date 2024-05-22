Nine Pakistan cricketers roped in for LPL 2024

COLOMBO - A total of nine Pakistan players were roped in for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 after the player auction took place here on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of the LPL will run from July 1 to 21 and will feature five teams competing for the silverware. According to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), more than 500 players from 24 cricket-playing nations, including full International Cricket Council (ICC) member nations, registered for the player auction in a bid to get picked into one of the five teams for the LPL 2024. Notably, before the auction took place, some of Pakistan’s notable cricketers had already found new homes in the LPL 2024. Leading the charge is the formidable Pakistan all-rounder, Shadab Khan, who will be representing Colombo Strikers. Besides him, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris was picked by defending champions B-Love Kandy for the five-team tournament.

In the auction, however, right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr was signed by Colombo Strikers for $20,000 while Dambulla Thunders signed Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali for $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. Defending champions B-Love Kandy backed their overseas Pakistan signings by roping in Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Ali and Salman Ali Agha.

PAKISTAN PLAYERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LPL 2024: B-Love Kandy: Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha. Colombo Strikers: Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Dambulla Thunders: Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali.

For the unversed, the LPL 2024 will be held across three venues Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy. The fifth edition of Sri Lanka’s marquee league will continue to feature five teams B-Love Kandy, Dambulla Thunders, Jaffna Kings, Colombo Strikers and Galle Marvels. All the five participating teams will play each other twice in the league stage, consisting of 20 matches.

The top four teams after the league stage will then advance to the playoffs. The first three editions of the LPL were won by the team bearing the name Jaffna (Stallions in the inaugural season and Kings in the next two editions), all captained by Thisara Perera. The fourth edition of the LPL saw WaninduHasaranga-led B-Love Kandy winning their maiden title by defeating Dambulla Aura in the final.