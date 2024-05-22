Ogra recommends cut of up to 4.44pc in gas prices

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended reduction of up to 4.44pc in average prescribed prices of gas for Sui gas companies, effective from July 1st of the financial year 2024-25. For the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Ogra has recommended a decrease of Rs 37.62/MMBTU (or 2.25pc) from the existing Rs 1673.52/MMBTU to Rs 1635.90/MMBTU, while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) a reduction of Rs 65.15/MMBTU (or 4.44pc) from the existing Rs 1466.40/MMBTU to Rs 1401.25/MMBTU, has been recommended in average prescribed gas prices for the fiscal year 2024-25, said two separate determinations issued here by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(Ogra).

The regulator has determined the revenue requirements of Sui companies for the financial year 2024-25. However, a spokesman for Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority claimed that the regulator recommended an average prescribed price per MMBTU of gas at Rs1635.90, resulting in a decrease of Rs179.17 per MMBTU, which amounts to a 10pc decrease for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL). Interestingly, the spokesperson was comparing prescribed prices with gas sale prices, instead of comparing prescribed prices with prescribed prices. The financial impact of the previous years’ shortfall, calculated by OGRA at Rs. 580,585 million compared to SNGPL’s claim of Rs. 862,612 million, has been referred to the federal government for an appropriate policy decision and is not included in the immediate determination. The regulator states that SNGPL’s total operating income is estimated at Rs. 691,877 million against a revenue requirement of Rs. 607,403 million, resulting in a surplus of Rs. 66,524 million for the year. To adjust this surplus, the Authority has revised the prescribed price downward by Rs 37.62/MMBTU, setting the average prescribed price at Rs 1,635.90/MMBTU for the year.

The regulator has determined the average prescribed price for SSGC at Rs1401.25, with a decrease in price per MMBTU of Rs 65.15/MMBTU, amounting to a 4.4pc reduction. The net revenue requirement for SSGC is Rs. 289,501 million, resulting in a surplus of Rs. 12,236 million. To address this surplus, the Authority provisionally revises the prescribed price downward by 4.4pc (Rs. 65.15 per MMBTU), setting the average prescribed price at Rs. 1,401.25/MMBTU for the year. OGRA has requested advice from the federal government on category-wise sale prices. Any revisions advised by the federal government will be notified by OGRA. Until then, existing category-wise natural gas sale prices will continue. OGRA has requested the Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to take effective measures to reduce the cost of service by closely monitoring all input costs. Additionally, it has directed them to expedite the recovery from defaulting consumers and to reduce expenses related to doubtful debt, litigation cases, and associated costs.

The regulator has further directed SSGC to devise and implement an action plan to address factors contributing to UFG specifically in Baluchistan and to prioritize resolving the issue of low gas pressure experienced by consumers in the province. Moreover, SSGC is directed to implement OGRA Gas (Third Party Access) Rules, 2018, by finalizing any long-outstanding agreements or applications pending with the petitioner and to take legal action against non-consumers/illegal connections to reduce overall UFG in its franchised area. Regarding SNGPL, the regulator has directed the petitioner to submit a review petition to the Authority for a review of its estimated revenue requirements under Section 8(2) of the Ordinance. This review should consider actual and anticipated changes in international prices of crude and HSFO from May to November 2024 and the trend of the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Regarding international arbitration, the regulator has asked SNGPL to ensure compliance with all agreed terms and to avoid any breaches, as these may lead to imprudent litigation costs. These costs will be considered by the Authority at the time of FRR, based purely on merit and prudence. Furthermore, SNGPL is directed to implement OGRA Gas (Third Party Access) Rules, 2018, by finalizing any long-outstanding agreements or applications already pending with the petitioner. The Board of Directors is requested to take effective measures to reduce the cost of service by closely monitoring all input costs. The regulator directed to rationalize HR costs considering changing business dynamics and the increased proportion of RLNG. Additionally, it asked to prioritize all operational and administrative matters, additional hiring of manpower, and CBA when utilizing the additional amounts allowed by OGRA’s funds. To expedite the recovery from ever-increasing defaulting consumers and to curtail growing expenses related to doubtful debts, litigation cases, and related costs.

The Authority reiterates its direction to claim expenses in related sub-heads, thereby avoiding the creation of unnecessary accounts.