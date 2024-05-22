Wednesday, May 22, 2024
One death, injuries after ‘severe turbulence’ on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines

One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines
Agencies
May 22, 2024
Singapore   -   One person died and multiple people were injured aboard a Boeing 777 plane that experienced “severe turbulence” while heading from London to Singapore before it was diverted to Bangkok on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines said.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the airline said in a statement on Facebook.

It did not specify how many people were injured, the extent of their injuries or whether the person who died was a passenger or crew member.

Singapore Airlines said flight SQ321 took off from London’s Heathrow airport and “encountered severe turbulence en-route”.

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm local time (0845 GMT) Tuesday.

“We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the carrier added.

Agencies

