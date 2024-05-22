Pakistan Cables achieves TUV certification for locally manufactured solar DC cables

ISLAMABAD - In an important milestone for the local engineering industry, Pakistan Cables Ltd. has announced that it has achieved TUV certification for its local manufactured solar DC cables. Pakistan Cables is the premier cable manufacturer and market leader in Pakistan, which was founded in 1953 and since then the company has continuously strived to attain excellence by maintaining quality standards par excellence.

The efforts to get TUV certification was facilitated by the Engineering Development Board on the demand of REON Energy, a leading solar solution provider and EPC contractor, and an importer of DC cables. Reon is a next generation energy company leading the transition to clean energy in the region. It has deep expertise in solar power, energy storage across its various uses, electric vehicle charging and digitalization of energy assets leading to smart energy systems. The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has been striving since its establishment in 1995 towards framing appropriate policies and regulations for facilitating and encouraging development & growth of the engineering Industry of the country. As a business support organization, EDB provides an effective bridge between the government and industry and renders professional/technical advice to the manufacturing industry to adopt the best practices for becoming competitive to respond to the emerging needs and requirements of the fast changing world.

In an effort to save foreign exchange and encourage the local industry, EDB advised Pakistan Cables Limited to attain TUV Rheinland Certification for Renewable Energy Cables aiming to discourage imports and promote local manufacturing of certified cables within the country. This major milestone was made possible through collaborative efforts of Pakistan Cables, Reon Energy and Engineering Development Board as all these entities shared a common vision of making TUV certified cables available locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the economy of Pakistan. This milestone signifies a transformative shift towards self-sufficiency and competitiveness in the renewable energy landscape. The domestic market will now benefit from access to quality-certified products while simultaneously fostering export readiness for global markets. Recognizing the increasing significance of international certification for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, the Engineering Development Board has proactively facilitated the testing and certification process for locally manufactured products.

The rigorous testing procedure, spanning over six months, exemplified the dedication and diligence of Pakistan Cables Limited in meeting and surpassing international standards.

This achievement holds profound significance for the local manufacturing industry, particularly the cable sector, as it reduces dependency on imports and unlocks new avenues of growth and innovation. With certified products readily available locally, Pakistan is poised to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the renewable energy market, fostering economic development and sustainability.

The successful certification of Pakistan Cables Limited by TUV Rheinland exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between public and private organizations, showcasing how such partnerships can propel economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of local industries for the collective benefit of the entire country.