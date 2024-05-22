Pakistan, China celebrate 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China yesterday celebrated the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Pakistan and China’s diplomatic journey, which commenced on the 21st of May in 1951, has evolved into a formidable alliance with each passing day and year. Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations on 21 May 1951. This relationship has built on the strength of its successive achievements and has become formidable with each passing day and year.

Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognize the People Republic of China. Over the years, the relationship has blossomed into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Pakistan considers China as one of its closest friends and partners and China considers Pakistan as its Iron Brother. The bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect, and goodwill towards each other.

There is a regular exchange of visits at the highest level between the two countries. Strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China has grown over the past several decades. Economically, China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major investor, especially in infrastructure and energy sector. With the official launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the bilateral relationship has been elevated to a higher level. CPEC is a flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative of “One Road and One Belt”. It aims at enhancing connectivity and improving infrastructure between Pakistan and China. Several projects are being implemented under CPEC, for the enhancement of infrastructure and generation of energy. People-to-people contacts are an important aspect of the bilateral relationship.

Pakistan and China have several Consultations mechanisms including Strategic Dialogue at Foreign Ministers’ level, Political Consultations at Foreign Secretary/ Vice-Minister level; consultations on South Asia, Arms Control, Counter-terrorism; Human Rights; Peacekeeping; Maritime Dialogue; Border management consultations, and Consular affairs. Pakistan and China also have robust defence collaboration. The cooperation spans high-level military exchanges, structured defence and security talks, joint exercises, training of personnel in each other’s institutions, joint defence production and defence trade.

The militaries of the two countries have institutionalized three tiers of bilateral consultations to enable close cooperation at all levels. There is an extensive range of cooperation, including joint ventures, for the production of military equipment, aircraft, submarines, and tanks. China is also the recipient of the largest number of military training officials from Pakistan.

China is Pakistan’s largest single trading partner; while Pakistan is China’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia. Yesterdaym Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to further strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation and high-quality development of CPEC. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister met the Chinese foreign minister on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Astana, Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

They exchanged felicitations on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, which have grown into an ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.