Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan tennis team beats Nepal in ATF 12&U Team Competition

Staff Reporter
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan tennis team registered its second successive success after beating Nepal in the ATF 12&Under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia Kathmandu, Nepal. According to information made available here on Tuesday, on the second day of the tournament, Pakistani team showcased remarkable skills and determination, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts Nepal. This win highlights the team’s consistent excellence and competitive spirit. In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bachani outpaced Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh bu 6-3, 6-0 while M Shayan Afridi beat Gnawali Nischal 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles. In the doubles, M Shayan Afridi and M Junaid Khan thrashed Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh and Aalam Shahnawaz 6-1, 6-0. Pakistan team now faces Sri Lanka today (Wednesday).

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024