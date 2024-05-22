Pakistan tennis team beats Nepal in ATF 12&U Team Competition

LAHORE - Pakistan tennis team registered its second successive success after beating Nepal in the ATF 12&Under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia Kathmandu, Nepal. According to information made available here on Tuesday, on the second day of the tournament, Pakistani team showcased remarkable skills and determination, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts Nepal. This win highlights the team’s consistent excellence and competitive spirit. In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bachani outpaced Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh bu 6-3, 6-0 while M Shayan Afridi beat Gnawali Nischal 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles. In the doubles, M Shayan Afridi and M Junaid Khan thrashed Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh and Aalam Shahnawaz 6-1, 6-0. Pakistan team now faces Sri Lanka today (Wednesday).