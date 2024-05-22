The Pathfinder mission to Mars, launched by NASA in 1996, was a groundbreaking endeavour in planetary exploration. Equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, including a robotic rover named Sojourner, Pathfinder aimed to study the Martian surface and atmosphere. Upon its arrival in 1997, Pathfinder successfully deployed a lander, which transmitted valuable data and images back to Earth. The mission’s highlight was the deployment of the Sojourner rover, the first mobile vehicle to explore the Martian surface. Pathfinder’s achievements paved the way for subsequent Mars missions, advancing our understanding of the Red Planet and laying the groundwork for future exploration endeavours.