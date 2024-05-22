The evolution of democracy in Pakistan has been a dilemma since its inception. Experts have highlighted substantial reasons undermining democratic norms in Pakistan.

Firstly, personalized politics is one of the biggest threats to democracy. As Shakespeare said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” Although Shakespeare is no more, his saying rings true in Pakistan, where dynastic politics is common. Powerful elites vie for power and influence, often neglecting the needs of the majority.

Secondly, threats and censorships on civil society and media impede democracy. These platforms are responsible for advocating human rights and accountability; undermining them threatens the basic democratic principle of freedom of expression.

Lastly, weak institutions and military intervention exacerbate the situation. There is a dire need for action to illuminate the path of democracy.

MARIA ZULFIQAR,

Islamabad.