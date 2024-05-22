Wednesday, May 22, 2024
PM for early completion of Islamabad's IT Park

Web Desk
9:04 PM | May 22, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed for the early completion of IT Park being developed in Islamabad and carrying out the third party performance evaluation of software technology parks.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the IT parks, lauded the establishment of such parks in the country to promote information technology, IT exports and to facilitate the startups.

Briefing the prime minister about the IT Parks, the officers of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications said that the Islamabad’s IT Park being established through South Korean cooperation, would be completed by next year. The facility would feature startups, incubation centers, banks, restaurants and other facilities.

Besides, another IT Park being developed by South Korea’s support near the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi would be completed by 2027.

Moreover, 43 software technology parks had been established in 20 cities. By 2025, around 100 new E-Rozgar centers and 10 new software technology parks would be developed.

Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Muhammad Aurangzeb, State Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
 

