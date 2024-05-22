PM Shehbaz claims credit for inflation fall

Cabinet rejects Faizabad sit-in probe report in line with SC remarks. Passes condolence resolution on Iranian President’s martyrdom. PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC principles. Shehbaz Sharif says peace in South Asia linked with settlement of Kashmir dispute. Directs to suspend 4 officials of food security ministry over wheat scandal. Calls for increasing IT exports through practical step.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction over the economic situation of the country, said that from day first, they had been working to provide facilities to the private sector for the economic development, provision of job opportunities and expansion of businesses and investment.

He observed that due to the government’s policies, the inflation rate in the country was on the nosedive and through governance they had been taking steps to pass on the effects of the reduction in the price hike to the common man.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by council members including Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saqib Sherazi, Shahzad Saleem, Mussadiq Zulqarnain, Dr Ejaz Nabi, Asif Pir, Zaid Bashir, Salman Ahmed and Sheharyar Chishti. Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jehanzeb Khan, PM’ Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, governor SBP and relevant senior officials were also present.

The prime minister observed that the positive trends in the stock market reflected trust of the business community and investors in the government’s policies, adding they would provide further facilities to the foreign investors and business community in the next fiscal budget.

The prime minister said that they would reduce the tax ratio on common man and would increase the number of tax filers. For the digitisation of the country’s economy, they were taking steps on priority basis, he said, adding that they would ensure provision of quality seeds and timely supply of fertilizers to the farmers for increasing their yield per acre. He further assured to promote small and medium level industry to save agricultural products from wastage.

The prime minister directed for removal of all hurdles in acquiring visa by the foreign investors and business people. The meeting was apprised that due to the government’s investment and business friendly policies, the confidence of the local and foreign investors had been strengthened which was reflected in the bullish trends of the stock market.

Giving briefing over the economic indicators, the meeting was apprised that during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the agri sector showed a growth rate of 6.25 percent which was higher by 2.27 percent in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, the industrial and service sectors also witnessed tangible growth rate. The inflation rate had been reduced from 38 percent to 17 percent and the government was immediately ensuring its trickle down effects upon the common man.

During the meeting, the council members presented different proposals for the economic stability and for different sectors. The prime minister directed for submission of comprehensive recommendations in the next meeting related to necessary steps for increasing country’s exports.

According to a private news channel, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the nod to the recommendations of the inquiry committee – formed to investigate the wheat import scandal – to suspend four officials of the food security ministry on Tuesday, sources said. The officials were found responsible for the additional wheat imports and “charged with” poor planning and negligence.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps on priority basis to increase the country’s IT exports. He was chairing a review meeting of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of information technology, which needs to be fully exploited.

He said tech industry can support the government in stabilizing the economy. He appreciated the role played by Pakistani entrepreneurs in promotion and development of the IT sector.

The Prime Minister directed to take appropriate measures to improve the quality of 4G services in the country.

He also directed the State Bank to ensure that IT exporters should not face any obstacle from the banks in the debit card and foreign currency issues.

The Prime Minister directed that Higher Education Commission, universities and training institutes should work on priority basis to increase the number of IT professionals in the country by aligning the IT curriculum with the latest demands of the industry.

Shehbaz Sharif said there should be enhanced coordination between the government and IT industry for solving its problems and private sector should be consulted for the promotion of start-ups and provision of facilities to them.

The Prime Minister directed to form a special committee to evaluate the performance of the National Information Technology Board.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications on the action plan for development of IT sector.

The meeting was informed that by 2029, Pakistan’s IT exports are targeted to reach 25 billion dollars, while the tech services and captive IT business will be expanded to surpass this target.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Digital Commission is being established and necessary legislation is being made in this regard.

The meeting was informed that automation of government-to-government, government-to-business transactions will bring innovation in health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

Under the Pakistan Digital Nation project, government affairs and economy will be digitized.

The meeting was informed that the target of training 15 lakh people in the IT sector has been set for the next five years while international certifications for IT professionals will be ensured through public private partnership.

The meeting was informed that three IT parks and 250 e-employment centers will be established in the coming years.

The Ministry of Information Technology and telecommunications presented long-term, medium-term and short-term proposals regarding the development and promotion of the telecommunications sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet, which expressed dissatisfaction over a report of an Inquiry Commission into Faizabad sit-in (dharna) by observing that the commission had not adhered to its Terms of Reference (ToR).

The meeting directed to constitute a special committee of the cabinet that would submit its recommendations in this regard. The Attorney General for Pakistan submitted an inquiry report over the matter and gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Almost two weeks ago, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed strong dissatisfaction with the findings of the Faizabad inquiry commission report, during the hearing of the Faizabad sit-in review case. A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan had heard the case. The Chief Justice remarked that the commission’s report lacked substance and failed to fulfill its mandate of conducting a thorough inquiry.

The cabinet also adopted a resolution expressing condolences on the shahadat of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash.

The meeting also granted its approval to the recommendation of Ministry of Interior for duty and tax exemption on the equipment donated to Balochistan police by Guangdong Public Security Department, China. However, under Federal Excise Tax 2005, the federal excise duty would be imposed on these items.

The cabinet directed that in future, such like donations and grants would be exempted from taxes. It also approved signing of memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and the United Kingdom with regard to handing over of three accused of Pakistani nationality on the recommendation of the ministry of interior.

During the meeting, the National Livestock Breeding Policy, 2022 was presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the cabinet directed it to resubmit it after holding consultations with the private sector.

While on the recommendation of ministry of national food security and research, the cabinet approved in principle the legislation work related to National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Act 2024. A Cabinet Committee on Legislative would comprehensively look into the matter.

The prime minister also directed for formulation of a mechanism under a private-public partnership project for establishing a quality slaughterhouse for Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

The cabinet on the recommendation of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) granted its approval to ex-post facto on the relief goods dispatched to the Palestinians by the NDMA.

The meeting was apprised that the government of Pakistan had sent 931 tons of relief goods via six airplanes and two ships.

‘Settlement of Kashmir dispute’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized that a durable peace in South Asia was contingent upon a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The prime minister, talking to a delegation of Kashmiri diaspora activists, led by Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General World Kashmir Awareness Forum which called on him here, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmiri people’s struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He lauded the Kashmiri activists’ efforts to increase global awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister recalled that he had never missed any opportunity to raise the voice in support of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, as evident from his address at the 2022 UN General Assembly, as well as at other forums including SCO and with other world leaders.

The Kashmiri activists thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s consistent support to the Kashmir cause. They also apprised him of the latest developments in the region and shared their efforts to highlight the Kashmir freedom struggle in various parts of the world.

Pakistan desires to expand trade, investment ties with Germany: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting immense potential of boosting German investment, said that Pakistan desired to enhance its bilateral trade and investment portfolio with Germany.

He, talking to a delegation of a German NGO Global Bridges Berlin, said that his government was resolved to strengthen Pak-German cooperation in the fields of industry, alternative energy, mining, information technology, agriculture and others.

The prime minister, who most of the time spoke in German with the delegation, said that Pakistan always greatly valued its relationship with Germany and considered it as its significant partner in Europe.

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) charter and stated that Pakistan would continue to play its part to strengthen the SAARC process.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary General South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Muhammad Golam Sarwar who paid a courtesy call on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The SAARC secretary general is on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored that the SAARC had immense potential for regional development, trade, cooperation and collaboration. He expressed his earnest desire to see SAARC act as a means of progress and prosperity in the region.

The prime minister congratulated Golam Sarwar on his appointment as the 15th Secretary General of SAARC and hoped that he would play his due role to revitalize the organization.

Noting that the secretary general belonged to Bangladesh, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for the prime minister of Bangladesh and said that Pakistan desired to strengthen its bilateral ties with Bangladesh.

The secretary general thanked the prime minister for receiving him and briefed him on his aspirations for making SAARC an effective platform for regional cooperation. He also thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation.