PM Shehbaz meets Iran's supreme leader to condole President Raisi's tragic death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the services of Iranian late President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi for the unity of Muslim Ummah and for oppressed people of Gaza will always be remembered.

He was talking to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday.

The prime minister expressed condolences over the tragic demise of President Raisi and his companions and termed him an exemplary leader, who demonstrated steadfast commitment to serving his nation and people.

Recalling President Raisi's visit to Pakistan in April 2024, the prime minister highlighted the significant role of the late Iranian president in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He affirmed Pakistan's commitment to continuing the vision of the late Iranian president towards enhancing bilateral trade and bolstering Pakistan-Iran relations.

At this critical juncture, the prime minister reiterated solidarity with his Iranian brethren. He reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to fortify the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the brotherly nation of Iran.

The prime minister also expressed Pakistan's resolve to further strengthen friendship and brotherly relations with the Iranian government and people.

The Supreme Leader of Iran acknowledged the sentiments expressed by the government and people of Pakistan during this challenging time. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotions and thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support.

He emphasised Iran's commitment to giving utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and pledged to advance the vision of the late Iranian President Raisi concerning Pakistan-Iran relations.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the supreme leader of Iran to visit Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister in the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the memorial ceremony in the honour of Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

He paid rich tribute to Seyed Ebrahim Raisi for development and prosperity of the Iranian people, promotion of Pak-Iran relations and services to the region.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Acting President of Iran Dr Muhammad Mokhber.

He said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply shocked by the news of the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a tragic accident.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation stands with Iran in this hour of grief and our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs and the Iranian people.

During the ceremony, the prime minister also visited the hall where mortal remains of the late Iranian president were kept.