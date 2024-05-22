PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences at the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and other senior Ministers of the cabinet.

The Prime Minister will call on the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and meet Acting President of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.