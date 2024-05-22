Police arrest two persons in murder case

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested two persons involved in murder of a woman case. According to SHO Tando Jam police, Farhanuddin Memon, Deedar Ali Dhamaj and his driver Zulfiqar Sheedi had been charged with the murder of Dhamaj’s wife, Sami Narejo. He told that Dhamaj and Sheedi were rounded up by Makli police in Thatta district on Sunday. He further told that both the accused were taking the body of the slain woman to Thatta after allegedly killing her with a sharp object at Dhamaj’s home in Tandojam. The SHO said that Malki police handed over the accused, the dead body to Tandojam police and impounded the car used for the criminal purpose. Later, the complaint of Atta Muhammad Narejo, uncle of Narejo, Dhamaj and Sheedi were registered for further investigation. Police have shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.