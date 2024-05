ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Tuesday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended seven drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.