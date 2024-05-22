Poor performing independent directors on BoDs of 9 Discos to be removed

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to remove independent directors on the Board of Directors of nine Discos owing to their poor performance and has recommended the names of 26 candidates for the BoDs.

Given the dismal state of affairs, it is apprehended that these DISCOs may make a loss of about Rs589 billion during current financial year. Correspondence has been made with the various Boards for improved performance and course correction. Since Board of Directors are envisaged as the primary instruments to steer business under the SOE Act, 2023, it is imperative that these Boards are reconstituted for improvement in performance, said a summary moved to the federal cabinet for approval. Names of candidates for nine Discos have been recommended and the Ministry of Energy has not recommended names for BoD independent directors of SEPCO and HESCO, said a source.

According to the summary, seen by The Nation, eleven (11) distribution companies (DISCOs) are operating under the administrative control of Ministry of Energy (Power Division). These DISCOs are State Owned Entities (SOEs) as described under Section 2(c) of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 (SOEs Act, 2023).

Matters of Board of Directors (BoDs) of these DISCOs are governed under the said Act and the SOE (Ownership and Governance) Policy, 2023, framed there under. The present BoDs of all the DISCOs were constituted with approval of the federal government, prior to notification of SOE Act, 2023, except Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HAZECO).

On the eve of notification of the current BoDs, performance agreements were signed with the then newly nominated independent directors, to ensure improved performance of their respective DISCOs. However, despite repeated indication and advice, there has been no visible improvement in the performance of these DISCOs. Given the dismal state of affairs, it is apprehended that these DISCOs may make a loss of about Rs. 589 billion during current financial year. Since Board of Directors are envisaged as the primary instruments to steer business under the SOE Act, 2023, it is imperative that these Boards are reconstituted for improvement in performance.

It is worth mentioning that some of the independent directors nominated on DISCO Boards have already resigned, said the summary. In this regard, Board Nomination Committee (BNC) under SOE Act, 2023 deliberated on various potential candidates for nomination to the Boards in its meeting held on May, 02, 2024. Names of over two dozen candidates have been recommended for the BODs of seven Discos including FESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO, LESCO, IESCO and PESCO, TESCO and HAZECO. Some candidates have been recommended for multiple BODs.