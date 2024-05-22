Power users may face Rs3.49/unit extra tariff as FCA

ISLAMABAD - The Ex-Wapda Power Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) have sought NEPRA’s nod for charging an additional Rs 3.49 per unit in tariff from the power consumers on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for April 2024.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during April was Rs 5.4918 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to Discos was Rs 8.9801 per unit, after applying negative previous adjustment of 0.3546 per unit and sale to IPPs. Thus, it requested an increase of Rs 3.4883 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month.

The power generation has increased by almost 7.68 percent to 8639 GWh in April, from 8023 GWh during March 2024. However, the cost of generation has increased by 10.80 percent to 9.2086 per unit in April from Rs 8.3109 per unit in March.

The petition if accepted in full by Nepra, will burden the electricity consumers with an additional burden of over Rs 35 billion (FCA+GST). To consider the petition, NEPRA will conduct public hearing on 30th May 2024. Despite the fact that no electricity was generated from high-speed diesel, furnace oil or imported coal, while the cost of import from Iran declined by 9.63 percent (from Rs 30.3729 per unit in March to Rs 27.4484 per unit during in April), local coal-based generation dropped by 5.

66 percent(from 16.7779 per unit to Rs 15.8284 per unit), Gas based generation declined by 3.16 percent (from Rs 13.6857 per unit in March to Rs 13.2535 per unit in April),nuclear generation price declined by 0.95 percent (from Rs 1.5488 per unit in March to Rs 1.5341 per unit in April), while the cost of RLNG based electricity also declined by 0.30 percent(from 22.1917 in March to Rs 22.1261 per unit) in April as compared to previous month, the cost of generation had gone up in April 2024 vis-à-vis March 2024.

The main reason for the increase in the generation cost was decline of 6.63 percent in hydle generation from 2217 GWh to 2070 GWh, and generation of electricity on expensive imported coal at Rs 22.8405 per unit.

The breakdown of the data, submitted with NEPRA, reveals varying costs across different generation sources, ranging from Rs. 1.5341 per unit for nuclear to Rs. 27.4424 per unit for electricity imported from Iran.

As per the data shared with NEPRA, the CPPA-G informed that total of 8,639 GWh was generated in April 2024, at the total cost of energy was Rs 79,556 million or at Rs 9.2086 per unit. Generation in April 2024 dropped by 13.7 percent from the same period of previous year. However, it had increased by 7.7 percent from March 2024.

Net delivered to Discos was 8,375 GWh at Rs 75, 205 million or at Rs 8.9801 per unit with 2.73 transmission losses.

The data reveals that power generation from hydel source was 2,070 GWh in April, constituting 23.96 per cent with zero cost of power generation.

The local coal generation cost Rs15.8284 per unit in April 2024. From local coal, power generation was declined by 19 GWh from 862 GWh in March to 881 GWh in April or 10.19 percent. From imported coal 21 GWh (0.24 percent) electricity was generated at Rs 22.8405 per unit.