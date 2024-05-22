Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Precautionary measures implemented to beat heatwave: DC

HYDERABAD    -   In a bid to protect students from the scorching heat wave, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh on Tuesday announced new school timings, effective immediately. According to a notification the schools will now operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while Friday timings will be from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.   The DC has also directed the schools administration to take precautionary measures, including ensuring functional fans, conducting daily awareness lectures, keeping windows open and providing guidance about heatstroke. With the slogan “Beat the Hate”, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh himself also gave an awareness lecture to the primary school children. The DC has also instructed all the concerned departments and Assistant Commissioners to remain vigilant during the heat wave.  Around 27 different water and referral camps at general public spots were established. The business community has also contributed by installing water coolers in front of their shops and business places for easy access of drinking water to the general public.

