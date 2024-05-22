Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Price magistrates conduct 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’

May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   Price Magistrates on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, conducted 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’ at ‘Tandoors’.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Price Magistrates were mobilized to implement the newly fixed official rates of ‘Rotti and Naan’.

He informed that 113 ‘Tandoors’ were checked during last two days while the customers were being provided ‘Naan and Rotti’ at official rates at 75 ‘Tandoors’. Owners of 43 ‘Tandoors’ were found violating orders of the administration. Notices were issued to 15 while 28 violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs 67,000. The spokesman informed that so far 2998 ‘Tandoors’ were checked in the district while 2177 were providing ‘Rotti and Naan’ on new official rates. A fine amounting to over Rs 2 million were imposed on 629 ‘Tandoors’. 46 were sealed and 135 violators were arrested, he added.

