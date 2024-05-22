PTI spokesman injured in knife attack by transgender persons

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan was attacked by a group of transgender individuals here yesterday.

According to the Islamabad police, Hasan was attacked with a blade outside a private TV office. “Eyewitnesses reported that transgender individuals struck Raoof Hasan on the face with a blade,” the police spokesperson added. He said that the police officials were present at the scene and collecting evidence. “Strict action will be taken against the transgender individuals involved in this attack,” he further said.

Following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene with ease. Hasan was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Later in the day, he was discharged from the hospital.

“Very shameful and reprehensible!!” the party said in a post on X.

“This reprehensible act of violence is an assault on free speech, democracy, and the rule of law.

“Such shameful tactics will not deter Raoof Hasan or the PTI from our cause. Attempts to intimidate or silence us will only strengthen our resolve to fight for a just and equitable society,” the party said, adding that he was attacked outside the office of a private media channel.

A message posted on the X account of PTI founder Imran Khan, which is managed by his social media team, said: “The entire nation knows who is orchestrating these attacks on our leadership. It’s the same powers that lurk in the shadows and use proxies to harass & threaten judges and make a mockery of elections by brazenly tampering results.

“Let us make it very clear that PTI will not be deterred by such dirty tactics & violence which only serve to expose the perpetrators before the nation.”