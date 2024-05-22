Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC to hear appeals regarding NAB amendments on May 30

SC to hear appeals regarding NAB amendments on May 30
Agencies
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court will take up the appeals against terminations of NAB amendments for hearing on May 30. A five- member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear the case. The registrar office of the SC has issued the cause list in that regard. The PTI founder would appear before court on next hearing through the video link and the court had issued instructions in that regard. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also filed an application to the court seeking live broadcasting of the hearing.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024