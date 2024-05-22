School kid death: Case registered against school owner

MUZAFFARGARH - Shehr Sultan police registered a case against owner of the private school after one kid died and another 12 sustained injuries in an incident of shed collapse on Monday.

According to police sources, the case against the school owner Khalida Sabtain was registered after application by assistant education officer Abdullah Ibrahim. On Monday, shed of a private school named Tariq Bin Zeyad collapsed suddenly and it caused death of minor kid Muhammad Makki. Similarly, another 12 kids sustained injuries.

Youngster shot injured by unknown outlaws

A youngster was shot and injured by unknown outlaws at Kot Sultan, a suburban area of Kot Addu.

According to police sources, the injured youngster was identified as Ramzan son of Manzoor Hussain Kalachi. The unknown attackers managed to escape safely from the crime scene. The critically wounded youngster was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.