Sialkot DC for action against illegal gas decanting

Sialkot - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said that ordered all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take action against the illegal Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) decanting in their respective tehsils while the civil defence staff will assist them in this regard. He stated this while addressing a meeting of local authorities of the district administration and local government here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of four tehsils and heads of municipal committees. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the local officials of the local government to speed up the process of collection of service charges under the “Suthra Punjab Programme” and not to allow heaps of garbage along the main roads.

The DC directed the ACs to provide immediate state land for garbage transfer stations, enclaves and landfill sites in the vicinity of Municipal Committees. He directed official concerned to form special teams for redressal of complaints related to municipal services and after morning daily meeting, send them to the field and get feedback from them.

SBP to introduce digital currency for safe Eid-ul-Azha transactions: DC

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Zulqarnain, has announced that the State Bank of Pakistan will introduce a digital currency direct payment system to ensure secure transactions in cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha. Zulqarnain made this announcement during a meeting with Assistant Director Sufyan Taseer and Incharge Financial Enclave Support Unit, Ghulam Mohiuddin. Highlighting the importance of this initiative, a Senior Deputy Chief Manager emphasised that the direct payment system is a groundbreaking move toward modernising the country’s financial infrastructure and enhancing transaction security.

Additionally, to combat the illegal decanting of LNG gas, Civil Defense staff will collaborate in enforcing regulations. Chief Warden Civil Defense, Tahir Majeed Kapur, stressed the dangers posed by illegal LNG decanting to human lives. Furthermore, the DC directed municipal bodies to address the issues of stray dogs and encroachments for the betterment of the community.