SIC to submit requisition to convene PA session

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has decided to submit the requisition to convene the session of Punjab Assembly.

Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed the opposition leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar to submit the requisition on Thursday (tomorrow).

The five-point agenda will be there on the requisition and the parliamentary party will also be directed in this regard.

The opposition wants to talk about the issues being faced by the farmers and the government’s wheat procurement policy during the session.

Moreover, deteriorating law and order situation, violation of basic human rights and cases on PTI chairman will also be discussed in the session.

The recent attack on PTI’s information secretary Rauf Hassan will also be raised in the house.

The speaker will have to convene the session within 14 days after the submission of requisition.