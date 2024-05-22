Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Sindh announces summer vacation for schools from June 1

APP
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh government has announced summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions across the province.

As per the official notification, the two-month vacation period will commence on June 1 and end on July 31, with schools scheduled to reopen on August 1. This decision was made by the provincial government’s steering committee, which emphasized that the summer break will apply uniformly to both government and  private schools throughout Sindh. The notification regarding the holidays has already been issued to ensure compliance by all educational institutions within the province.

