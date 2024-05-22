Sindh govt to purchase modern weapons to fight criminals: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI - Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that the provincial government is set to purchase modern weapons to counter the heavily armed robbers operating in the region. Speaking to the media, Memon revealed that the robbers in the Kacha area are equipped with advanced weaponry, prompting the Sindh government to seek federal assistance for acquiring similar arms for the police force. The delivery of these modern weapons is expected soon. Memon emphasized that joint operations by police and Rangers are ongoing in Kutch, with Rangers deployed wherever necessary. Additionally, the minister highlighted directives from President Asif Ali Zardari to combat the drug menace plaguing society. Memon assured that the government is taking serious measures to prevent drug proliferation, particularly in educational institutions, and has already made several arrests.

The minister also pointed out the severe impact of crystal meth and other drugs, labeling users as “suicide bombers” for society. He affirmed that comprehensive operations by excise and narcotics control, along with active police involvement, are targeting the gutka mafia and other drug-related activities.

Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned the attacks on journalists Iqrarul Hasan and Nasrullah Gadani.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that such brutal act against journalists were an attack on freedom of press and democracy.

Memon said that protection of journalists was top priority of the government and the violence against them will not be tolerated at any cost. Sindh government is determined to ensure the safety of journalists, he said and added that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.