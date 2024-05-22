Six die as jeep falls into ravine in Abbottabad

Six people including women were killed after a jeep fell into a gorge in Abbottabad on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred in the Bakoat Nambal area within the jurisdiction of Bakoat police station.

DSP Galyat stated that among the deceased are Master Rashid's two daughters-in-law and his wife. The condition of the injured is also critical, and all the injured have been transferred to Muzaffarabad Hospital, he added.

Local people mentioned that the jeep lost control and fell into the ravine. The victims were returning home after shopping at Kalian Bazaar when the accident occurred.