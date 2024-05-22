SSGC removes 2,840 illegal gas connections in fresh anti-gas theft raids

KARACHI - SSGC tightened its grip on the gas theft miscreants by cracking down on more than 2,840 illegal gas connections in Karachi, Nawabshah, Larkana and Quetta. In a major raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Zia locality, the theft control team of Customer Relations Department (CRD) removed more than 2,000 illegal domestic connections from residents who had extended gas arrangements from the existing meter points. In Malir Zone, CRD team also detached 800 illegal connections in yet another prolific crackdown. As per SOP, claims are being raised to recover the pilfered amount.

More raids on overhead and underground connections were conducted in Quetta, Nawabshah and Larkana and summarily 40 connections were dismantled. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in theft were removed and claims were raised. Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) team conducted a joint raid in a tandoori (naan) shop in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where gas was being used directly from SSGC’s service line.

Total connecting load was 265 cubic feet per hour. SSGC Police has registered FIR against the owner Abdul Ahad. SSGC’s scored yet another prosecution success when on the directions of Gas Utility Court, Shikarpur District accused Suleman, earlier nominated in FIR for consuming gas directly for commercial purpose, paid Rs. 0.6 million out of Rs. 2.3 million as a compensation for quantum of losses, with an undertaking to settle balance amount in 3 months. SS&CGTO’s Prosecution Wing contested the case.