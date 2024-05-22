Wednesday, May 22, 2024
STA greets newly elected Sindh Olympic Association office-bearers

Staff Reporter
May 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Maher on his election as President of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA). The elections took place recently at a local club, said a news release on Tuesday. STA President Gulzar Firoz, along with the entire STA and Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) management committees, praised Maher’s leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to guide the SOA effectively. In addition to Maher’s appointment, the STA also felicitated Ahmed Ali Rajpoot on his re-election as SOA Secretary General and acknowledged the unopposed elections of Muhammad Khalid Rehmani as Deputy Secretary General of SOA, as well as other newly-elected members.

