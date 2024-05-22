'They wanted to cut my throat', PTI demands judicial probe into attack on Raoof Hasan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded formation of a judicial commission to investigate the attack on party’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan.

The PTI information secretary was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by unidentified transgender persons with a blade in Islamabad’s G-7 area. He suffered a cut in the face.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said an attempt was made to kill party’s spokesperson.

“We reject the FIR launched by the Islamabad police. Why the sections of terrorism are not included in the FIR,” questioned Ayub.

He added that the PTI would launch a strong protest all over the country if such tragic incidents happened again.

Addressing the press conference, Raoof Hasan said it was an assassination attempt as the assailants wanted to "cut my throat".

“They were not transgender persons. They were well trained in such acts,” he added.

My wounds and cuts would be healed up sooner or later but the injustice done to this country would never end, he said.

He was of the view that the PTI faced a really difficult time during the last two years but people gave their verdict on Feb 8.

“The voters gave us two-thirds majority despite all the state oppression against our party,” he said.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against unidentified transgender persons at the Aabpara police station. The FIR includes sections related to the charges of attempted murder and death threats.

According to the first information report (FIR), Raoof Hasan was heading to a parking lot after participating in a TV talk show when he was ambushed by three transgender-like persons.

The FIR details that these attackers tried to cut his throat with a sharp-edged tool. Hasan suffered a cut in the face when he stepped back in a bid to protect himself, it added.