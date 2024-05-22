Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

'They wanted to cut my throat', PTI demands judicial probe into attack on Raoof Hasan

'They wanted to cut my throat', PTI demands judicial probe into attack on Raoof Hasan
Web Desk
8:57 PM | May 22, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded formation of a judicial commission to investigate the attack on party’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan

The PTI information secretary was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by unidentified transgender persons with a blade in Islamabad’s G-7 area. He suffered a cut in the face.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said an attempt was made to kill party’s spokesperson. 

“We reject the FIR launched by the Islamabad police. Why the sections of terrorism are not included in the FIR,” questioned Ayub. 

He added that the PTI would launch a strong protest all over the country if such tragic incidents happened again.

Addressing the press conference, Raoof Hasan said it was an assassination attempt as the assailants wanted to "cut my throat". 

After Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal set to reemerge

“They were not transgender persons. They were well trained in such acts,” he added. 

My wounds and cuts would be healed up sooner or later but the injustice done to this country would never end, he said. 

He was of the view that the PTI faced a really difficult time during the last two years but people gave their verdict on Feb 8.

“The voters gave us two-thirds majority despite all the state oppression against our party,” he said.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against unidentified transgender persons at the Aabpara police station. The FIR includes sections related to the charges of attempted murder and death threats. 

According to the first information report (FIR), Raoof Hasan was heading to a parking lot after participating in a TV talk show when he was ambushed by three transgender-like persons.

The FIR details that these attackers tried to cut his throat with a sharp-edged tool. Hasan suffered a cut in the face when he stepped back in a bid to protect himself, it added.

Six die as jeep falls into ravine in Abbottabad

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024