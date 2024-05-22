Unveiling ceremony of China-Pakistan Grain Int’l College in Nanchang held

ISLAMABAD - Nanchang: Jiangxi Vocational and Technical College of Industry and Trade, Faisalabad Agricultural University of Pakistan, and Tangfeng International Education Group grandly held a three-party cooperation signing ceremony.

This is for the CCTE modernised China-Pakistan dual-degree vocational and technical education joint training project and the China-Pakistan Grain International College the opening ceremony.

Commercial and Trade Counsellor of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir expressed congratulations on the grand signing of the tripartite cooperation and the unveiling ceremony of the China-Pakistan Food International Academy.

He said that food security and green development have always been key areas of concern for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This tripartite cooperation will help bridge the skills gap, promote economic growth, promote sustainable development, and strengthen bilateral relations.

Ghulam Qadir hopes that vocational colleges in Jiangxi Province will carry out modernized Sino-Pak cooperation in running schools around different majors and Pakistani educational institutions, and share China’s excellent educational standards, resources, and education with the Pakistani higher education and vocational education system in various forms.

Chinese side highlighted cultivating grain technology and technical talents and creating an international grain education brand for educational exchanges, skills exchanges, and cultural exchanges, according to Gwadar Pro.