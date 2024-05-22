US says Israel will have to decide whether it wants normalisation with Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it will soon be up to Israel to decide whether it will agree to end the war in Gaza and take part in a “credible pathway to a Palestinian state” in order to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia.

His comments come as the United States and the Saudis move towards finalising the framework for a historic deal that would include multiple different elements. “Israel will have to decide whether it wants to proceed and take advantage of the opportunity to achieve something that it has sought from its founding, which is normal relations with the countries and its region,” said Blinken at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing. Blinken said that the US-Saudi bilateral part of the agreement would be worked out “relatively quickly given all the work that’s been done.” However, Blinken said, “the Saudis have been very clear, that would require calm in Gaza, and it would require a credible pathway to a Palestinian state.”