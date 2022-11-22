Share:

LAKKI MARWAT The Food Department on Monday claimed to have inspected over one thousand shops and business outlets in the district as part of measures to control inflation and hoarding and ensure availability of quality foodstuff to the citizens. District Food Controller Aman Khan, who is also enshrined with powers of price magistrate, told journalists that inspection visits of bazaars and markets were carried out during three-month campaign on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar. He said that a total of 1110 shops were examined for availability and implementation of official price lists and cleanliness and hygiene conditions and quality of edible items. He said that actions against violators of food laws were shared with provincial food secretary Mushtaq Ahmad and director rehan Gul Khattak on a daily basis. Aman Khan said that four traders were imprisoned and a fine of rs90000 was deposited to government kitty, besides issuing warning notices to more than 80 shopkeepers to improve the situation and abide by all relevant laws. “The authorities concerned also checked the grinding of the government wheat quota, production of subsidised flour and its quality and other record during inspection visits to flour mills,” he maintained and claimed that a huge fine of rs50000 each was imposed on proprietors of two flour mills for violating food laws. Aman said that his department also disposed of more than 80 online public complaints received through Prime Minister Citizen Portal and provided relief to the complainants.