FAISALABAD - The Batala Colony police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their 10 active mem­bers and recovered 10 motor­cycles, cash and illicit weapons from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Batala Colony Sub Inspector Siddique Cheema, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 10 gangsters, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police arrested Nabeel gang members including ring leader Nabeel Rasheed of Owais Nagar, Asif Arshad and Abdur Rehman of Katchi Abadi and recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, Rs 391,000 in cash and mobile phones from them.

The police also busted Raza Gang and arrested the ring lead­er Ali Raza of Umar Garden, his two accomplices -- Husnain Ak­mal of Makkoana and Abrar Na­sir of Katchi Abadi -- and recov­ered cash, mobile phones, three pistols and three motorcycles worth Rs 336,800 from them.

Similarly, the police also bust­ed Ramzan gang by arresting gang leader Ramzan Gulzar of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar and his three accomplices -- Ali Hai­dar of Chak No 225-RB, Abinash Masih of Chak No 224-RB and Al­lah Ditta of Narwala Road, along with cash, mobile phones, three pistols and four motorcycles worth Rs 469,900 from them.

Meanwhile, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehm­ood Hamdani announced cash prizes and commendation cer­tificates for the police teams which arrested the outlaws, spokesman added.

RESCUE-1122 OBSERVE ‘WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS’

The Punjab Emergency Ser­vices (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, Faisalabad observed the ‘World Day of Re­membrance for Road Traffic Vic­tims’, here on Monday.

In this regard, a walk and awareness seminar was held, which was participated by Dis­trict Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla, Emergency Of­ficer Operations Engr Tariq Mah­mood, rescue officers and staff.

The emergency district offi­cer said that the day was com­memorated on the third Sunday of November every year, which aimed to remember those killed and seriously injured on roads, and pay tribute to the staff of emergency services, who quick­ly reached the accident sites and provided first aid to the victims and shifted critically injured to hospitals to save their lives.

He especially advised mo­torcyclists to wear helmets, as it would save them from head and face injuries in case of any road mishap.

SECRETARY SOCIAL WELFARE VISITS CITY

Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab Mehr Mu­hammad Hayat Lak visited here on Monday.

He went to Faisalabad Insti­tute of Cardiology (FIC) and handed over the three double and single chamber batteries worth about Rs 800,000 to heart patients at their beds in the hos­pital. The batteries were donat­ed by Heart Saver Foundation