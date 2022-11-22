FAISALABAD - Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has punished 13 linemen on the charge of poor safety measures. A Fesco spokesman said here on Monday that safety inspectors conducted surprise checking of field staff when they were busy in maintenance works on electricity lines and found 13 linemen involved in violating official directions regarding adoption of safety measures. Therefore, one year increment was stopped for these linemen in addition to censuring them.
