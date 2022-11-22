Share:

FAISALABAD - Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has punished 13 linemen on the charge of poor safety measures. A Fesco spokesman said here on Monday that safety in­spectors conducted sur­prise checking of field staff when they were busy in maintenance works on electricity lines and found 13 linemen involved in violating of­ficial directions regard­ing adoption of safety measures. Therefore, one year increment was stopped for these line­men in addition to cen­suring them.