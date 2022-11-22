Share:

PESHAWAR - Capital City Police on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan conducted raids on Monday and arrested 22 drug peddlers and other outlaws including wanted men and also recovered seven tolas of gold ornaments and 10kg of hashish, informed a police official. while probing robbery incidents in the precincts of Bhanamari Police Station, cops nabbed four suspects and recovered seven tolas of gold jewellery and three expensive watches that had been stolen from a home. During search and strike raids, Michini Gate Police Station personnel apprehended ten suspects and collected six firearms and 6kg of hashish. Similarly, over 1kg of heroin, many bottles of liquor, and three [illegal] firearms were seized, and two persons were apprehended inside the jurisdiction of Nasirbagh Police Station. Another four people were apprehended in the jurisdiction of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station with 4kg hashish, three bottles of whiskey, and three firearms, while two were apprehended with fake currency in the quantity of rs3,20,000. Another four persons were nabbed with 4kg charas, 3 bottles liquor, and 3 pistols in the jurisdiction of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, while two were arrested with fake currency of rs3,20,000 denominations. Meanwhile, the incumbent CCPO Ijaz Khan, while speaking to journalists on the law and order, said that police presence had been increased in various public places to deter crime and restore public confidence in the force.