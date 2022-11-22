Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday showed displeasure over unnecessary delay in execution of Narowal Sports City and directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to submit revised PC-1 of the project by November 30. The planning minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of Narowal Sports City. The meeting was attended by the officials of IPC, PSB, NESPAK and P3A Board. Ahsan Iqbal expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and reprimanded the IPC’s officials for not executing the projects. “There is no progress despite the lapse of seven months which shows the non-serious attitude of the Ministry,” said the minister, adding that it’s public money which must be utilized for the public. Initially the project was approved in 2009 at the cost of Rs. 732.705 million, which was upward revised to Rs.2498.779 million in 2014. The project PC-1 was revised for the second time in 2017 and was approved at the cost of Rs.2994.329 million. The project has achieved a physical progress of 92pc and financial progress of 72pc. The sports city has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools which were started by the minister. However, in 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) stopped this project as a result athletes were deprived from this facility. During the meeting, the minister also directed the P3A Board to establish a company on December 15, which will help in maintenance of the Sport City while recommending people from different walks of life in the company. The minister observed that CDWP had directed to establish such a company that would be responsible for the management and maintenance of the Sports City. The minister noted that Narowal Sport City should be a national asset that not only becomes the face of Pakistani sports spirit but a profitable and credible resource for the country. ‘This project should be functional on March 23,2023 and necessary procurements should be ready before the deadline, directed the minister, while highlighting the significance of the public interest project.