LOS ANGELES - Kelly Rowland asked the audience at the American Music Awards to “chill out” after they booed Chris Brown’s victory in the best male R&B artist category. Brown has been a divisive figure ever since he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He did not attend Sunday’s AMAs after a planned tribute to Michael Jackson was cancelled at the last minute. Rowland, accepting the award on his behalf, seemed surprised by the audience’s reaction. “Excuse me... chill out,” she said as cameras panned to show the audience, some of whom were booing and making other unclear remarks. Rowland then continued: “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. “I’ll take this award and bring it to you. I love you.